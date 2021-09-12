At center, Tal Baum, founder and CEO of Olivia Restaurant Group.

A new restaurant that’s inspired by the culture and cuisine of the coast is planned for Buckhead Village, the upscale development owned by Atlanta developer Jamestown.

Called Carmel, the concept is from Olivia Restaurant Group. The team is also behind Italian restaurant and specialty market Bellina Alimentari, along with Israeli restaurants Aziza, Falafel Nation and Rina.

Carmel is set to open next year, located across from NARS at 3009 Bolling Way.

“Our take on coastal cuisine is less about a specific suite of recipes or from a particular region,” said Tal Baum, founder and CEO of Olivia Restaurant Group. Baum was raised in Haifa, Israel, and moved to Florence, Italy at the age of 21. “It’s a general philosophy and approach toward food characterized by fresh, bright flavors that allow the simplicity of the ingredients to shine through.”

Perrine’s Wine Shop is planned for 3121 East Shadowlawn Avenue.

Perrine’s Wine Shop, a long-time staple of West Midtown, is planning a second location at 3121 East Shadowlawn Avenue in Buckhead. The project would construct a new wine shop at the site, according to plans submitted to Livable Buckhead.

Owner Perrine Prieur Gallardo went before Neighborhood Planning Unit-B on Sept. 7, with the group voting to recommend the alcohol license permit for the new establishment.

Gallardo was born and raised in Burgundy, France, according to her website. She opened Perrine’s Wine Shop on Howell Mill Road in 2010.

Yao is now open in Dunwoody, located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway. The restaurant “pays culinary homage to the vibrant Yaowarat neighborhood in Bangkok, an ancient Thai-Chinese community,” according to its website.

Knife Kitchen & Cocktails is planned for 3162 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, a former rug and mattress store near the intersection of Peachtree Road. An alcohol license permit for the restaurant was deferred at the Sept. 7 NPU-B meeting due to issues around traffic and parking. Ali Ebrahimi, who has worked as a general manager for Southern Proper Hospitality Group, is involved with the new concept.

Victory Brands is moving forward with plans for a new concept. A building permit was filed in Atlanta for “Lil Vics,” a cafe at the Indie Studios development in the Armour/Ottley district. The buildout could cost $250,000 for the 1,170-square-foot space, according to the permit. Victory Brands is behind the popular Victory Sandwich and bar Little Trouble.