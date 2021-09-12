Sandy Springs-based UPS has inked a deal to acquire Roadie, a same-day delivery platform based in Atlanta.

The deal is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021. The terms were not disclosed.

“UPS customers, including large enterprises, are increasingly looking for local same-day delivery solutions for goods of all types, not traditional packages,” said UPS in a press statement. “Roadie often provides service for shipments not compatible with the UPS network because of their size and perishable nature, and often because they are in shopping bags without the packaging required to move through the UPS system.”

Roadie says it has 200,000 verified drivers who deliver to more than 20,000 zip codes, according to its website. The platform operates in similar way to Uber or Lyft, but it crowdsources drivers to deliver packages and goods, not people.

Roadie will continue to operate under its name. Goods transported by Roadie will not cross into the UPS network and vice versa.

In a separate announcement, UPS said it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers, who will support the company’s peak shipping season. The company said many applicants “will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying.”

The jobs include full and part-time positions, such as package handlers and drivers. Interested applicants can apply here.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” Nando Cesarone, president of U.S. Operations, said in a press release.