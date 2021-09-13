An explosion at a Dunwoody apartment complex that injured four residents has left 40-50 units damaged.

Dunwoody police and fire rescue teams responded to reports of an explosion at Arrive Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. According to a Facebook post from DeKalb County Fire Rescue, the collapsed multi-family structure has now been stabilized. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

From @DCFRpubaffairs: September 12, 2021

@ About 1:30pm

Units responded to a reported explosion at 2000 Asbury Square. On arrival Quint21 witnessed a partially collapsed multi-family structure. As units arrived they began to search and evacuate the remainder of the building. pic.twitter.com/MGigTfoOrt — City of Dunwoody, GA (@DunwoodyGA) September 13, 2021

American Red Cross of Georgia spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said the Red Cross is offering shelter tonight for any residents in need of temporary lodging. She confirmed 40-50 units were damaged or destroyed by the blast, but did not respond to how many displaced people the Red Cross has already helped in time for publication. She said the Red Cross will continue to work with displaced residents in the days ahead.

“Working alongside emergency partners, Red Cross disaster volunteers provided support for residents of the Arrive Perimeter Apartments in Dunwoody after an explosion destroyed or damaged some 40-50 of its units and led to an evacuation of all residents, along with a shut-down of power and utilities to the entire complex of buildings on Sunday afternoon,” Nicholson said in an emailed statement. “Anyone with emergency needs resulting from the disaster can call 1-800-RedCross for help.”

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, four residents were injured in the blast. A spokesperson did not answer questions about how serious or what those injuries are in time for publication.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.