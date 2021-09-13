The food bank Malachi’s Storehouse is holding a gift card drive to help residents impacted by the Sept. 12 explosion at Arrive Apartments in Dunwoody.

On Sept. 12, authorities responded to an explosion at the Arrive Apartments, which are located at 2000 Asbury Square. The explosion damaged or destroyed 40-50 units. Someone reported smelling gas on site before the explosion, but authorities say no official cause has yet been determined.

On Sept. 14 from 4-6 p.m., residents can drop off gift cards at Malachi’s Storehouse at 4755 N. Peachtree Road, according to a city spokesperson. The gift cards will be distributed to the affected residents.

Malachi’s Storehouse will accept gift cards in any amount for stores like Target, Walmart, or Kroger. Visa gift cards will also be accepted.

There are two other drop off locations for residents who can’t make it to Malachi’s Storehouse, according to the city. The NFA Burger inside the Chevron at 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road will be accepting gift cards Sept. 14-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The SOHO Office at 2090 Dunwoody Club Dr. #106 will be accepting gift cards Sept. 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arrive Apartments has also set up a Go Fund Me for affected residents.