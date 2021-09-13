An inspection has found two leaks in one of the buildings of the same Dunwoody apartment complex where an explosion damaged 40-50 units on Sunday.

Dunwoody police and fire rescue teams responded to reports of an explosion at Arrive Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but a spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light Company previously confirmed that someone at the apartment called to report smelling gas prior to the explosion.

In response to the incident, Atlanta Gas Light, the DeKalb County Fire Rescue, and the city conducted on-site inspections of the complex on Sept. 13, according to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher. That inspection revealed two leaks in a building that was not involved in the explosion.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light – which operates and maintains the infrastructure delivering natural gas to homes and businesses in Georgia – confirmed that the inspection found that there were fuel line issues in the complex.

“As a result, Atlanta Gas Light has been directed by the Dunwoody City Code Officer to suspend all natural gas service to the entire apartment complex until all units are inspected by a licensed plumber and deemed safe to operate,” said spokesperson Mekka Sherre Parish in an email. “We are currently working to shut off natural gas service to over 400 units and will provide additional updates as they become available.”

The Dunwoody Police Department previously said on Facebook that residents unaffected by the blast could return to their homes. The complex is also now open to vehicle traffic, according to DPD. Boettcher said the city does not have a timeline for how long these additional inspections may take.