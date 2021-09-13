Atlanta Police say a man was shot outside a Buckhead restaurant Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to 3085 Piedmont Road, the address of Greek restaurant Kyma. At the scene, police say they found a male victim who appeared to be shot in the arm. The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, said police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened outside and behind the location,” said the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No other information was available at this time.

There was another violent incident in Buckhead Friday afternoon when a car break-in led to a deadly shooting at the Peachtree Battle shopping center.

APD recently announced it would boost its presence in Buckhead by opening a West Village mini precinct, which is expected to be operational in summer 2022.