The city of Brookhaven will hold a series of events throughout the rest of September and October to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“About a quarter of Brookhaven’s population identifies as Hispanic, and National Hispanic Heritage Month affords us the opportunity to honor the heritage and contributions of Brookhaven’s Latino community,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in a press release. “Our Latino community has been one of Brookhaven’s greatest strengths and we are privileged to be a city with such diversity.”

In honor of the celebration, Brookhaven’s Food Truck Roundup at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road will be dedicated solely to Hispanic and Latino foods on Sept. 15 and Oct. 13. Both events will feature about four food trucks and music from a Hispanic performer, according to a press release.

On Sept. 24, one of the city’s “Movies in the Moonlight” will be broadcast in Spanish. Residents can enjoy Pixar’s “Soul” in Spanish with English subtitles starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Corporate Plaza Bridge Green Space on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Continuing the month of celebration, Ernst will issue a proclamation recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month in the city. Ernst will make the proclamation on behalf of the city to community partners and the Consuls of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Peru.

The city also announced a number of partnerships it will partake in throughout the month. The city will feature the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce’s Hispanic-owned businesses on its social media platforms, and Explore Brookhaven and the nonprofit We Love Buhi will promote restaurants along the Buford Highway Corridor. The city will also feature a series on its social media platforms called “Héroes Comunitarios,” or “Community Heroes,” to highlight the work of Hispanic community organizations and leaders in Brookhaven.