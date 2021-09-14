A new hotel will bring a rooftop bar – the first in the area – to Dunwoody.

AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter opened in Dunwoody at 40 Perimeter Center Place on Sept. 9, offering 156 rooms and situated across the street from Perimeter Mall. According to a press release, the hotel will soon feature the city’s first rooftop bar, called Bar Peri.

A rendering of AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter, a new hotel that opened in Dunwoody on Sept. 9. The hotel will feature a rooftop bar in the near future.

“The concept behind the AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter is simple but powerful – edit away the unnecessary to allow guests to focus on what is most important to them,” said Mitch Patel, president and CEO of hotel owner Vision Hospitality Group, in the press release. “ We are excited to offer this frictionless experience to the Atlanta area, where we currently have 9 hotels in operation. We are especially excited to introduce the area’s first rooftop bar, which will feature expansive views of Perimeter Center, Buckhead and Midtown.”

A spokesperson said that Bar Peri does not have a set opening date, but is expected to open sometime in early October. The bar will offer tapas-style plates and cocktails.

AC Hotel is a brand from Marriott International, with 180 hotels in more than 25 countries and territories. More details about the Perimeter hotel can be found on its website.