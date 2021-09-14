The Sandy Springs Society this fall will bring back The Elegant Elf Marketplace, an event that supports small businesses and benefits local nonprofits.
Set for Nov. 13-14, the two-day gift market will feature more than 80 artisans and small business owners. Up for sale will be hand-crafted items, artistic creations, holiday décor, home furnishings, clothing and accessories, and gourmet treats.
The Elegant Elf Marketplace will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at City Springs Civic & Cultural Center, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.
A $5 entrance fee will be charged. Parking is free for two hours in the parking garage. Children 10 and under are free.
The Sandy Springs Society, a charitable organization of women, supports nonprofits that promote the arts, heritage, education, environment and social services in Sandy Springs. To date, the group has awarded grants of more than $4 million.