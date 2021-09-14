The Sandy Springs Society this fall will bring back The Elegant Elf Marketplace, an event that supports small businesses and benefits local nonprofits.

Set for Nov. 13-14, the two-day gift market will feature more than 80 artisans and small business owners. Up for sale will be hand-crafted items, artistic creations, holiday décor, home furnishings, clothing and accessories, and gourmet treats.

Elegant Elf Chairs Beth Burton, Susan Sutterfield and Jane Stallman are planning the November event. (Special)

The Elegant Elf Marketplace will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at City Springs Civic & Cultural Center, 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.

A $5 entrance fee will be charged. Parking is free for two hours in the parking garage. Children 10 and under are free.

The Sandy Springs Society, a charitable organization of women, supports nonprofits that promote the arts, heritage, education, environment and social services in Sandy Springs. To date, the group has awarded grants of more than $4 million.