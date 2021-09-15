A Buckhead high school is reporting that students are damaging school property due to a viral social media challenge.

Across the country, there’s been a challenge on TikTok called “devious licks” where students are stealing or damaging school property. Some of the videos reportedly got millions of views and show kids stealing items such as soap or paper towel dispensers.

Curtis Douglass, principal of North Atlanta High School, got on Facebook Wednesday to address the social media challenge.

“At North Atlanta, this has reared its head primarily in the student restrooms, specifically the boys’ restrooms,” Douglass wrote. “For example, we are having soap dispensers, sinks, hand dryers and other things destroyed. These actions violate the District Code of Conduct. We are not going to tolerate this behavior.”

Douglass, in the post, said the school would hand out harsh punishments to any student found destroying or stealing school property. The school also plans to monitor restrooms.

“Those students caught destroying or intentionally damaging property may be liable for extensive costs and face criminal charges, in addition to disciplinary action that will be taken,” he said.

A TikTok spokesperson released a statement to Reporter Newspapers about the “devious licks” challenge.