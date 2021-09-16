The city of Dunwoody has been honored for its support of local restaurants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City-County Communications and Marketing Association, or 3CMA, is a nation-wide network of local government communicators. During the 3CMA’s national conference – which took place Sept. 8-10 in St. Louis, Mo. – Dunwoody received the association’s 2021 Savvy Award for its campaign to uplift local restaurants during the pandemic, according to a press release.

Dunwoody Communications Manager Kathy Florence and Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher pose with the Savvy Award at a painted picnic table in the Dunwoody Village.

The Savvy Awards honor city, county, agency, or district professionals who have been innovative in their communications and marketing. In 2021, the association received more than 800 entries and presented 72 awards.

Dunwoody’s winning campaign included its Picnic Table Project, where local businesses and nonprofits donated painted picnic tables to restaurants so they could expand their outdoor seating. The award also recognized the city’s Al Fresco Matching Grant Program, which provided local restaurants with funding to help with outdoor dining.

In addition, the award highlighted the city’s social media campaigns, including hashtags such as #LetsDoLunch and #DestinationDunwoody, a “restaurant passport” where residents could check restaurants off a list as they ordered take out and delivery.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for a campaign that we really took to heart,” said Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher in the press release. “The City developed strong programs to support struggling restaurants, and we knew creative communications were critical to their success.”