Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre will open its season Oct. 1 with a “twist” on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Directed by Stage Door’s new artistic director Willie E. Jones III, the show will take place in the 1990s, according to a press release. The show will combine Jones’s musical influences with technical director Lila Chapman’s artistic ones, namely neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Jones said he believes it is important to continue to share classics like “Romeo and Juliet” with modern audiences.

“At its core, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a story about how the biggest voices on the biggest platforms can cause the most harm,” he said in the press release. “How the people caught in the middle of two opposing sides of an issue are often the victims. We, as people caught in the middle [of] so many things from politics to a global pandemic, want the same things at the end of the day: peace, love, and something beautiful around us.”

A spokesperson for Stage Door Theater said the company’s version of “Romeo and Juliet” will have no affiliation and will not draw influence from the other 1990s version of the classic, director Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” from 1996.

The show will have performances running from Oct. 1-24. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for high school and college students. Tickets can be purchased online.

Due to the rise of the Delta variant and COVID-19 cases, Stage Door Theatre will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance to attend. The company’s entire COVID-19 policy can be found on its website.