Police have made an arrest in a murder that took place at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Police arrested 18-year-old Oscar Castrejon Lopez on Sept. 16 after responding to reports of gunshots at the Parke Towne North Apartments at around 4:30 p.m. that same day, according to a press release from the Brookhaven Police Department. The apartment complex is located on North Cliff Valley Way.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, the victim – 37-year-old Freddy Mendoza – was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mendoza died at the scene.

Police have charged Lopez with Malice Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. A spokesperson for the BPD said police do not know what the motive was, or if Lopez and Mendoza knew each other.

Lopez was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to jail records.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.