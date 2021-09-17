In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

An explosion at a Dunwoody apartment complex injured four people this week. An effort is underway to help those affected, and one person injured in the blast has hired a lawyer to investigate.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul gave his annual “State of the City” speech, addressing crime, housing affordability and volunteerism.

This week in Buckhead, a group advocating a split from the city of Atlanta released a feasibility study claiming an independent Buckhead could be financially viable. Opponents of the effort fired back with their own study, saying a succession would be detrimental to the financial health of both Atlanta and a new “Buckhead City.”

TOP STORY



Buckhead resident on a mission to increase voter turnout

Buckhead resident Sally Riker has launched an effort in hopes of increasing voter turnout in the upcoming November election, which will decide the next Atlanta mayor and multiple City Council and Board of Education seats. Read more.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT



Local musician Joe Alterman finds his calling in jazz

Read about jazz pianist Joe Alterman, who grew up in Sandy Springs. At just 32 years old, he’s been praised by jazz legends including Ramsey Lewis, who said “His piano playing, his will to explore, and his ability to swing is a joy to behold.” Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING



Joe Earle of Atlanta Senior Life

Long-time Atlanta journalist Joe Earle shares his Top 5 roadside attractions in north Georgia. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:

New Dunwoody hotel to include rooftop bar

‘Devious’ TikTok challenge hits local high schools

Man shot outside Buckhead’s Kyma restaurant

Brookhaven names green space after resident

Quick Bites: New coastal restaurant, wine shop plans second location

DeKalb Schools to address bus driver concerns