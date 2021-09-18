Tre Vele, Sandy Springs’ newest restaurant, is soon to open at the City Walk shopping center.

The Italian restaurant is a concept is from the team behind Buckhead’s Mission + Market. That includes brothers Jonathan and Ryan Akly, along with chef and partner Ian Winslade.

For Winslade, it’s his first foray into Sandy Springs after nearly three decades of being in Atlanta. Winslade, who is originally from England, had come to Atlanta before the 1996 Olympic Games. He’s been involved in top restaurants across the city, including the former Bluepointe restaurant in Buckhead, Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland, and Paces & Vine in Vinings.

At left, Ian Winslade and Jonathan Akly.

“I think Sandy Springs has really become an extension of north Buckhead, but out of the hustle and bustle of Buckhead,” Winslade said during a media event Sept. 17. The city is growing rapidly, he said, in particular noting investments by Atlanta developer Jamestown, which owns two shopping centers in Sandy Springs and is currently planning a big redevelopment at one. That project is just a couple blocks from Tre Vele.

Giancarlo Ruiz, formerly of restaurant Storico Fresco, is serving as executive chef at Tre Vele. Ruiz, 40, was born in Peru but raised in Florence, Italy. In an interview, he said he’s excited to highlight the handmade pastas of the restaurant, which he makes fresh and dries by hand. The pastas can accommodate different dietary needs, such as vegan and gluten free.

Winslade called Ruiz a master of Italian food and said he was pleased to show off his talent to the city.

Some menu items include a grilled Branzino fillet (a mild white fish) with layered potatoes, tomatoes and squash. There’s also a handmade Pappardelle pasta with lamb ragu and Grana Padano (an Italian cheese).

Tre Vele is set to open Monday, Sept. 20.

It could help build the culinary appeal of Sandy Springs. Reporter Newspapers recently wrote about how the city has evolved in its dining culture.