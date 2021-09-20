Following an explosion that injured four and damaged 40-50 units, a Dunwoody apartment complex is requiring that all residents move out.

Dunwoody police and fire rescue teams responded to reports of an explosion at Arrive Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. The day of the explosion, Atlanta Gas Company received a call from someone at the apartment complex who said they smelled gas.

In the days following the explosion, an inspection found two separate leaks in the apartment complex, and Atlanta Gas Light suspended natural gas service to the complex until further notice. On Sept. 17, Arrive Apartments sent a letter to all residents, telling them to leave by Oct. 31.

“In order to fully inspect the infrastructure servicing our community, it has become apparent that we will not be able to quickly return gas service to our residents,” reads the letter, which Reporter Newspapers obtained through an open records request. “We, unfortunately, cannot commit to a reasonable timeline to restore hot water, heat, or functional gas ranges and without a clear date of that return of gas service we feel that the prudent action is to start to vacate the property.”

According to the letter, Arrive will not charge residents rent before their move out date. Arrive will offer hotel rooms for displaced residents until Sept. 30.

Arrive has not responded to multiple requests for comment.