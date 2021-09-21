John Funny

Candidate for Brookhaven City Council, District 4

Website: https://electjohnfunny.com/

1) What are three issues directly affecting your district you would plan to address while serving on the council?

I have four! Transportation, smart growth and affordable housing, public safety, and greenspace.

When I’ve met residents, they tell me they want to attract new businesses but make sure we have the proper infrastructure and traffic planning to accommodate them.

Brookhaven’s District 4 only has one small pocket park. I would like to address that deficit.

Public safety is always a priority of any elected official. We want to keep Brookhaven a welcoming and safe community.

2) Brookhaven is expected to receive recommendations from the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission (SJREC) this year. How should the council go about making active steps to ensure those are implemented properly?

Council should review and validate the work of the commission from the report based upon data, research, and best practices, that will be submitted in December 2021. Council should seek to develop policies around the recommendations that are feasible and contribute to the quality of life for all residents within the City of Brookhaven. We must also prioritize implementing these solutions as quickly as possible.

3) What can the council do to better public safety?

Brookhaven has a strong public safety record, thanks to our outstanding police force and leadership from city government. However, we have seen a recent uptick in bolder crimes, such as the attempted kidnapping in LaVista Park. I will make sure the police department is fully funded and has the tools it needs to fight crime. We will continue to welcome new crime fighting initiatives, ongoing training for officers, and implementation of best practices to continue providing a safe environment for Brookhaven residents and visitors.

This includes funding community policing efforts that take officers out of their cars and into the communities to build further trust among residents. I support the incorporation of additional license plate readers and the enhancement of the drone program, which contribute to Brookhaven’s crime fighting success.

There are additional funds available to us outside of the city budget. I will work with other officials on the local, state, and federal level to identify public safety funding and work with government groups, such as Georgia Municipal Association and the National League of Cities, to identify best practices that are available to communities like Brookhaven.

4) What can the council do to help support residents on the Buford Highway Corridor?

Buford Highway is a treasure filled with a melting pot of folks from all around the world, and businesses that support them. The council should continue to review and implement study recommendations contained in the Buford Highway Improvement Plan. Additionally, council should establish a Buford Highway Task Force to reassess the recommendations previously provided in that plan.

5) With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, what more can the council do to address and promote safety from the virus?

Clarification: COVID-19 cases were rising when The Reporter initially asked candidates this question. COVID-19 cases in Georgia can be tracked on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

I support adherence to CDC guidelines, along with health expert recommendations, for the safety and protection of our citizens. I would like to explore ways to make sure more of our citizens have access to life-saving vaccines.

I will ensure that federal funds are used in the most effective and efficient manner possible. I will seek ways that allow for public reinvestment as we increase our resilience with the federal recovery funds we have received. This includes supporting essential workers, who should be recognized and compensated.

I will seek to identify and leverage our funds through private-sector engagements that benefit Brookhaven. One such initiative is to create a clean environment through ventilation and air conditioning by retrofitting offices and buildings that can be supported by portions of our federal funds. This work has the potential to create new job opportunities for citizens seeking employment in our community while stimulating our economy.