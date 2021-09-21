District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones will host a discussion on traffic calming solutions on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

The meeting is part of Jones’s “Conversation with a Councilwoman” series. The meeting will take place outside at Blackburn Park pavilion at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release.

“Traffic calming devices to address neighborhood speeding include traffic humps and other options, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Jones said in the press release. “I welcome everyone who wants to learn more about traffic calming options by the City of Brookhaven to join us at Blackburn Park on Oct. 4.”