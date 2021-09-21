Film and television productions in DeKalb County are expected to bring in $1.377 billion in economic output from 2018 to 2023, according to a new report from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The metro planning agency joined forces with the DeKalb Entertainment Commission to generate the report. It looks at the projected economic impact and employment of the film and television industry, along with the types of productions, according to a press release from DeKalb County’s Development Authority. The DeKalb Entertainment Commission is a division of that development authority, also known as Decide DeKalb.

One of the productions partly filmed in DeKalb County is the upcoming reboot of “The Wonder Years,” said a spokesperson for Decide DeKalb. The reboot premieres on Sept. 22 on ABC.

“Georgia’s robust and thriving film and television industry has created a multi-faceted return on investments statewide as productions bring needed job opportunities, technical training, earning potential, and direct economic impact that strengthens the financial fabric of our community,” said Decide DeKalb President Dorian Debarr in the press release. “The work of our DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC) has been an essential factor in promoting DeKalb’s film-ready sites and diverse landscapes, improving permitting and licensing processes and aligning industry growth opportunities through a deliberate and strategic approach.”

The report takes data from 2018 and uses that as a base to project the industry’s trajectory over the next five years. According to the report, 85% of the industry jobs that come to DeKalb County in the five-year period will stay in the county. The report also projects that the industry in DeKalb County will experience a 6.9% annual growth rate between 2020 and 2023.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.