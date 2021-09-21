After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leadership Sandy Springs is kicking off its 35th year of community leadership.

The organization, which works to develop, educate and connect leaders in Sandy Springs, on Tuesday announced its Class of 2022. Included are leaders from Solidarity Sandy Springs, The Lovett School, The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs, Sandy Springs Police Department and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, among others.

The group will begin their nine-month leadership development program Sept. 23-25 with a retreat at Unicoi State Park in Helen, Ga. In October, the class will begin monthly programs and events, each designed to educate them about Sandy Springs and connect them with civic and business leaders.

Since 1986, Leadership Sandy Springs has graduated more than 1,100 leaders “prepared to make a positive impact in our community and region,” says the organization.

Here is the full Class of 2022:

• Alexandra Allen – Community Volunteer

• Jennifer Barnes – Solidarity Sandy Springs/Keller Williams

• Tiffani Bell – Kaiser Permanente

• Andrea Brantley – Family Promise

• Tyler Brenner – Metro Brokers

• Adam Carder – Meta Music Education

• Robin Conklin – Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

• Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes

• Julia Doyle – Digestive Healthcare of Georgia

• Nataliya Fleshler – VMware

• Makisha Gann – CenterState Bank

• Beth Gluck – Jewish National Fund

• Cody Hilbun – Raymond James & Associates

• Elizabeth Hodges – Riverwood International Charter School

• Francis Horton – Community Assistance Center

• Michael Imber – PNC Bank

• Fred Jewell – Jabian Consulting

• David Lawhon – The Crystal Clear Team at Compass

• Tasha McCall – Fiserv

• Reginald McClendon – Sandy Springs Fire and Rescue

• James McNabb – Sandy Springs Police Department

• John Neill – The Rotary Club of Sandy Springs

• Lauren Paul – Lux Machina Consulting

• Joanne Peeler – Joanne Peeler Ph.D, P.C.

• Lori Peljovich – Jesse Itzler/100 Mile Group

• Scarlet Pressley-Brown – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

• Heather Propst – Equitable Management Corporation

• Anna Raspino – Emory Healthcare

• Heather Riggs – Code Conspirators

• Micki Robinson – Cowart Family YMCA

• Jay Silverman – Dwell Designs

• Kindra Smith – Riverwood International Charter School

• Lydell Smith – The Lovett School

• Susan Sutterfield – Community Volunteer

• James Zimmerman – Ace Teleradiology, LLC