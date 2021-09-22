A new permanent exhibit has opened that celebrates famous golfer Bobby Jones.

Called the Bob Jones Room, it’s housed at the Murray Golf House, the clubhouse at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead.

The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) curated the exhibit, which features artifacts, library materials, photographs and footage from the association’s collection.

It takes visitors through Jones’ “introduction to golf, his triumphs and challenges as one of the nation’s rising sports stars and his historic completion of the Grand Slam. It also explores Jones’ charitable endeavors and academic pursuits, as well as his struggle with syringomyelia and corresponding demonstration of strength despite physical suffering,” said the USGA in an announcement.

Some highlights include:

Photographs donated by Jones’ daughter, Clara Black.

Jones’ commencement program from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a page from his Harvard University 1924 class album, his Georgia State Bar certificate, and a bookplate from Jones’ personal library.

Ticket and final-round scorecard from the 1930 U.S. Amateur at Merion Cricket Club, where Jones completed the Grand Slam.

A Spaulding Crescent mashie used by Jones, circa 1930.

Correspondence between Jones and fans from the 1960s and 1970s.

“We are thrilled that artifacts and library materials from our collection will allow visitors to more deeply connect with Mr. Jones,” said Hilary Cronheim, director of the USGA Golf Museum and Library.

“Jones’ story is especially relevant to the groups that call the Murray Golf House and Bobby Jones Golf Course home. We hope his character, career and contributions to the game will inspire juniors, adaptive golfers, administrators, teaching professionals and all those facing seemingly insurmountable challenges that anything is possible.”