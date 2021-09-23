The DeKalb County School District has announced it will use a mobile classroom in an effort to bring school to marginalized communities.

The district will launch the “Mobile Impact Learning Hub,” a bus-turned-classroom equipped with computers, desks, staff, and other resources, according to a school district press release. District officials say the mobile classroom is meant to offer better help to families and students who don’t have access to transportation or who face linguistic barriers.

“We believe that this model of meeting our students and families where they are through our mobile classroom will be a game-changer and will have a major impact on student achievement,” said DeKalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris in the press release. “The vision of the mobile classroom is to create flexible, student-designed learning environments that increase access to information, resources, and training in the comfort of our neighborhoods.”

The mobile classroom is funded through a $750,000 grant from the Center on Reinventing Public Education, an education research center based in Washington, and The New Teacher Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure poor and minority students get equal access to teachers.

District officials say the mobile learning hub will also support Elizabeth Andrews High School, a non-traditional school where students can catch up on or accelerate the credits they need to graduate, and DeKalb County’s alternative high school.

The mobile classroom will also be used to host events designed to help students for after high school. Students will be able to use the mobile hub to complete FAFSA, dual enrollment processes, and other college or career-related activities.