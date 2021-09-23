Councilmember Madeleine Simmons will focus on public safety during her monthly town hall.

Brookhaven police officer Andrea Serrano will join Simmons virtually on Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at the council member’s “Mondays With Madeleine.” The two will discuss public safety in the city.

“In addition to District 3 updates, please join me and Officer Serrano to discuss public safety and the Brookhaven Police Department’s community engagement efforts,” Simmons said in a press release.

Residents can participate via Zoom and on the city’s Facebook page.