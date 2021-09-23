Sandy Springs Police have made an arrest in a Sept. 21 armed robbery at a gas station where the clerk was shot.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Texaco gas station at 8340 Roswell Road after receiving a 911 call from a witness.

The Texaco gas station at 8340 Roswell Road. (Google Maps)

Police found the gas station clerk suffering from at least one gunshot wound and immediately started rendering first aid, according to Sgt. Salvador Ortega, spokesman for the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD).

“Within a few hours into the investigation, Sandy Springs Detectives were able to identify the suspect and immediately put together an operation to apprehend him,” Ortega said. “After obtaining arrest and search warrants, several SSPD Specialized Units along with North-Metro SWAT located and arrested the suspect at his Sandy Springs residence without further incident.”

Gabriyel M. Ealy, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ealy is being held at Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

The victim is stable, but she is in critical condition and has received several surgeries, Ortega said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Burson at MBurson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-2570.