Atlanta mayoral candidates Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca King, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard Wright, and Glenn Wrightson have issued a joint statement to the media saying they are being excluded from news coverage and candidate forums.

The candidates plan to hold a news conference on the steps of City Hall this morning, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. in protest.

“The actions of local news organizations and private organizations to exclude the majority of Mayoral candidates from coverage and forums is concerning and a detriment to democracy and voter choice,” the statement read in part.

Candidate Kenny Hill said ranking of candidates is being used as an eliminating tactic by “political marketing stakeholders who attempt to shape public opinion – and their vote – by exclusion and diluting of ‘lessor candidates.’”

Hammad sent Reporter Newspapers a long list of news articles and forums that haven’t included the eight candidates.

Reporter Newspapers and sister publication Atlanta Intown have reached out to each of the candidates to be part of our upcoming Voter’s Guide, which will appear online beginning Oct. 1.

