Jenny Holding is the co-owner of Element Yoga and appreciates small businesses that give extraordinary experiences. Over the last year she has connected with many small business owners and entrepreneurs that were forced to close their businesses during the pandemic, and raise the importance of supporting one another through a time when they were unable to share their craft. Jenny is a firehose of inspiration through teaching yoga and coaching creatives because she believes that movement and introspection gives us all the opportunity to learn that we have something uniquely special to share to make the world a greater place.



Here are her Top 5 locally owned businesses that are thriving in Brookhaven since March of 2021.

1. Time to Escape: Tucked away off of Dresden Dr. there is a mystery waiting to be solved. Time to Escape is a hidden gem for friends, teambuilding, and for giving date night a twist. When my fiance’s parents came to town we needed something to do on a rainy day, and Time to Escape did not disappoint. We solved King Tut’s Tomb in the nick of time. With four different rooms and mysteries to be solved, don’t let this place escape your mind the next time you’re looking for a new adventure.



2. Kathleen’s Catch: Located a few doors down from Element Yoga in the Skyland Shopping Center, Kathleen’s Catch opened its doors in March of 2021. Being someone that loves to cook and is on a budget, Kathleen’s Catch offers an array of fresh seafood at an affordable price. My favorites are the wild-caught tuna steaks and the complimentary recipe cards customers can take home to prepare a delicious meal.



3. Southern Roots Spice Shop: On March 27, 2021, Brookhaven received a spice prodigy who refers to himself as “The Seasoner.” He carefully creates custom spice blends for culinary enthusiasts and hand blends teas of the finest quality. His speakeasy-themed cafe serves up unique air-roasted coffees, teas, and pastries that can be enjoyed in style. With 3,000 square feet of sweet, spice, and everything nice, Southern Roots Spice Shop is sensational.



4. Karv Kitchen: I love a fresh take on Mediterranean cuisine that is casual and full of flavor. Karv Kitchen opened on April 20, 2021 at the Parkview on Peachtree, giving local residents of Brookhaven and Chamblee a kitchen that serves you like you are family. Whether you love a gyro or a Mediterranean salad, there is no shortage of flavor. “It’s been tough because we have so much competition. We are going to fight to make it because I believe our food is that great,” said the owner, Sandy Papadopoulos.



5. Sweet Peach Wax & Sugaring Studio: When it comes to waxing, not all studios are created equal. Though there are multiple locations around Atlanta, I was thrilled in early August when Sweet Peach Wax & Sugaring Studio graced us with their presence in Brookhaven. From the moment I walk in the door, I get the VIP treatment with estheticians that care, top of the line skin care products, and the extra bonus of having a TV in every room for a more relaxed wax experience.