The Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to open a new access ramp from I-285 eastbound to Ashford Dunwoody Road on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., according to a city email.

The new ramp is part of GDOT’s Transform 285/400 project, which aims to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in metro Atlanta. The project is expected to be substantially completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Starting Sept. 26, drivers on I-285 eastbound who want to exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road will need to merge on the new ramp, which is just past Glenridge Drive. There will be no return access to I-285 eastbound from the new ramp. Signage will be posted to help drivers navigate the new roadway and ramp design.