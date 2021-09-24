Sandy Springs is gearing up to start construction on its new public safety headquarters that will house its police, fire and municipal courts.

Sandy Springs City Council, meeting as the city’s Public Facilities Authority on Sept. 21, approved a $1.45 million bid by Reeves Young to serve as the construction manager for the public safety building project. It will be located at 620 Morgan Falls Road.

The future public safety headquarters at 620 Morgan Falls Road. (Phil Mosier)

Reeves Young has completed 20 public safety building projects in Georgia.

“Construction will actually start almost immediately by doing some due diligence inside the building, figuring out the different structural portions of it,” Deputy City Manager Dave Wells said.

Jericho Design Group, the project architect, has interviewed the departments that will locate in the building, including public safety and municipal courts. Jericho and Reeves Young will create the final design documents and determine the maximum price.

“I don’t think there’s anything that unites our community more than support for our first responders, and for law enforcement,” Councilmember Andy Bauman said.

Fire Station 5 is proposed for the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs.

Fire Station 5 zoning approved

City Council also approved a conditional use permit that will allow the city to construct a new fire station at 7800 Mount Vernon Road. Called Fire Station 5, it will sit in a residential area at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Spalding Drive. It’s being designed to look like a house.

An engine currently housed at a Roswell fire station will move to the new Sandy Springs facility once it is complete.

The city also has plans to eventually relocate Fire Station 1 at 1425 Spalding Drive to the new public safety headquarters on Morgan Falls Road.