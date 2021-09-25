Brookhaven has officially opened the new South Park Trail in Murphey Candler Park, according to a city press release.

The trail project is part of the city’s $40 million park bond, which passed in 2018. The park bond set aside $8.9 million for updates to Murphey Candler Park, which is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive.





Pictures of the new South Trail at Murphey Candler Park.

“This new bridge and path are part of the park plan vision to provide a quick and logical route for families to get from one side of the ballpark to the other,” Brookhaven Councilmember Linley Jones said in the press release. “The new bridge also provides another great view of the creek.”

The South Trail includes a new footbridge that connects the football and baseball fields on the east side of the park’s creek to the softball fields on the west side. The South Trail will connect to a future Murphey Candler Park trail, according to the press release.