Brookhaven will hold a second virtual public meeting for future development opportunities for the intersection of Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road.

The meeting will take place virtually on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. The city held its first public input meeting for the “Windsor-Osborne Special Area Plan” on Sept. 9, and will continue to ask for public input through January of 2022.

“The goal is to collaborate on a realistic vision and achievable steps to meet the community’s goals regarding future growth in the neighborhood,” said Community Development Director Linda Abaray in a press release.

Over 100 community members participated in the Sept. 9 meeting, according to the press release. The most talked-about topics at that meeting were safety, walkability, and small business. Residents can view the Sept. 9 meeting, provide public input, and learn more about the project at the project website.

Zoom details for the Oct. 19 meeting will be posted on the project website closer to the date.