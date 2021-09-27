A fun run will kick off the festivities at the Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival in Dunwoody this year.

After missing its 2020 festival, the event will return in 2021, taking place at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park at 4770 North Peachtree Road. The festival is set for Oct. 17 and starts at 11 a.m.

Before festivities begin, the festival will host a 5k and 1k “Fun Run,” according to a press release. Proceeds from the race will go towards the Jewish sports organization Maccabi USA’s Future Leadership Forum, which works to prepare young adults for leadership roles, as well as the Greater Atlanta Jewish Abilities Alliance.

“We had a ready-made event in the festival, the largest kosher BBQ event in the Southeast, which attracts 3,500 to 4,000 visitors,” said Stan Schnitzer, immediate past president of the Hebrew Order of David’s Lodge Bezalel in Atlanta, in the press release. “That gave us a great opportunity to do two things are part of HOD’s mission: help another member of our Jewish community with its mission and raise funds for a charity in the Atlanta community.”

The barbeque is run by the Hebrew Order of David International, a Jewish men’s organization, and offers strictly kosher meats for attendees. This year’s festival will feature 20 competing barbeque teams.

Opening ceremonies will start at 9:30 a.m. The 5k will begin at 10 a.m., and the 1k will begin at 10:30 a.m. Runners can sign up at the Maccabi Fun Run website. Prices for the festival and the fun run can be found there. Tasting tickets, t-shirts, and medals will be included for all who sign up.