Atlanta Police say that Sunday afternoon a man was robbed at gunpoint outside Lenox Square.

Officers were dispatched to the upscale Buckhead mall around 3 p.m. At the scene, the victim told police he parked his vehicle in the parking lot and was approached by a male suspect “who pointed a firearm at him, demanding his wallet,” according to the Atlanta Police Department.

One of the monument signs at the Lenox Square mall. (File)

“The victim began to run away, when the suspect starting shooting at him,” said APD. “The victim was not struck by the gunfire and did not sustain any injuries.”

The suspect fled the scene in a white sedan, which police believe was occupied by another male. APD investigators are working to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Lenox Square has been the scene of several violent crime incidents, including the June shooting of a security guard. A man was also shot outside the mall in August in an incident that police called “targeted.”

Lenox Square recently implemented a new “Youth Supervision Policy,” requiring a parent or adult to accompany anyone under 18 years old at the mall after 3 p.m.