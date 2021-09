Close to 4,000 Georgia Power customers in Dunwoody lost service this morning.

According to a tweet from the city’s official account, the two main areas impacted by the Sept. 27 outage include several schools. Power is expected to be restored around 10:15 a.m.

Close to 4,000 Georgia Power customers in #Dunwoody have lost service. The outage map indicates power should be restored by about 10:15. The two areas impacted include several schools. We'll post here if we learn of any additional details. https://t.co/FD1JGFIiWV @GeorgiaPower pic.twitter.com/JUgla832M0 — City of Dunwoody, GA (@DunwoodyGA) September 27, 2021

The city also tweeted that Dunwoody High School is on a Level 2 lockdown because of the power issue.

The city has said it will post on Twitter with any additional details.