Sandy Springs event Food That Rocks returned over the weekend, serving up tasty bites to almost 2,000 people and featuring more than 30 restaurants.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the event was spread over four sessions at City Springs.

“The pandemic-pause and lingering challenges has been tough on our restaurants and those of us in the hospitality industry,” said Dale DeSena, founder of Taste of Atlanta, which produced Food That Rocks. “We are thrilled to be back, connecting with the community, and transforming tasters into diners.”

The following four restaurants were honored as the “Best Bites” for 2021:

· Thursday Evening: Marlow’s Tavern

· Friday Evening: The Select

· Saturday Noon: Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

· Saturday Evening: il Giallo Osteria & Bar

This year’s event honored the city’s frontline workers. A portion of each ticket sold went toward complimentary tickets for more than 300 people who were crucial to the city during the pandemic.

“While 2020 was a year we all want to forget, 2021 was the year we saw great resilience and resolve,” DeSena said. “Even Mother Nature contributed to a successful weekend with clear skies and moderate temperatures.”

(MD Photo/graphics – Myron Douglas)

