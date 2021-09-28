In conjunction with multiple local nonprofits, the city of Dunwoody expects to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Oct. 23.

Using $29,000 worth of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) II funding, the city will hold the event outside of the Consulates of El Salvador and Honduras on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, according to city documents. The city is coordinating the event with both consulates, the Latino Community Fund Georgia, We Love BuHi, the education nonprofit Corners Outreach, the health organization Ventanillas de Salud, and the Center for Pan Asian Community Services.

The city held a similar event along with the city of Doraville a few months ago. During a Sept. 27 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Mayor Lynn Deutsch said during that event, Doraville and Dunwoody were able to vaccinate about 600 people.

“I’m thrilled for us to be able to offer this opportunity,” Deutsch said.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, this event will offer residents blood pressure screenings, glucose screens, HIV tests, and fresh food and dry goods.