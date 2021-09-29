The city of Brookhaven will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Georgia Cities Week, a Georgia Municipal Association campaign meant to bring awareness to local government.

The Brookhaven City Council approved a resolution recognizing the weeklong celebration at its Sept. 28 meeting. This year’s Georgia Cities Week takes place from Oct. 3-9 and the theme is “Shaping the Future,” according to the resolution.

According to the Georgia Municipal Association’s website, cities should use this year’s theme to share information about city services, highlight successful community projects, connect residents with one another, and improve working relationships with state leaders and legislators.

The city shared an email with some of the events taking place throughout the city during the week. On Oct. 4, Councilmember Linley Jones will host a discussion on traffic calming at her event “Conversation with a Councilwoman” at Blackburn Park at 6 p.m.

The Brookhaven Police Department will host an event called “National Night Out” at Blackburn Park on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. The event will include food trucks, games, face painting, live music, and more.

The city is also using Georgia Cities Week to remind residents of public input opportunities around the city. Residents can view updates for Brookhaven’s City Centre Master Plan at the City Centre website. The website will also show future public input opportunities when they arise. The city will also be holding public input sessions for the Windsor-Osborne Special Area Plan until January of 2022. Updates and future public input opportunities can be found on the plan’s website.