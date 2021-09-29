Fulton DA Fani Willis at the Sept. 29 press conference.

“Tired and a little bit relieved” is how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis described her mood Wednesday morning after working around the clock to indict homicide suspects, sexual offenders, and others charged with violent crimes who were about to be released on bond.

Willis and her team of stretched thin attorneys and investigators said they put personal lives on hold and worked nights and weekends to indict 193 homicide suspects before a new 90-day rule came into effect today that would have granted them bond.

“Not one individual charged with the crime of homicide will get released today,” Willis said during a press conference, noting they had also managed to indict those charged with sexual offenses and the most violent crimes behind bars.

