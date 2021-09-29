Sandy Springs will host two virtual public information meetings in October about the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum on the ballot on Nov. 2

The meetings will include an overview of TSPLOST and project information. The five-year TSPLOST extends a transportation sales tax approved in 2016 at the same 0.75 percent sales tax rate. The collection period would run from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2027.

The conceptual design includes Kayron Drive passing under Hammond Drive.

Dates: Wednesdays, Oct. 13 and Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m.

Register: spr.gs/TSPLOST2021

Local residents can also take advantage of in-person opportunities to learn more about TSPLOST 2021 by visiting the city’s booth at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Read more about TSPLOST in “Sandy Springs voters to decide on transportation tax extension.”

If approved by voters, the TSPLOST would fund transportation projects that include: