Tibby DeJulio, Incumbent

Candidate for Sandy Springs City Council, District 5

Website: www.TibbyDeJulio.org

1) What are three issues affecting your district that you would tackle as a councilmember?

First, let’s realize that I represent all of Sandy Springs, so my priorities are for the whole City, not just for the 5th District.

Storm water: This has been a problem since before the city incorporated. The City of Sandy Springs has spent millions of dollars to address this problem, unfortunately this problem continues as our infrastructure deteriorates, but I am committed to continue to provide more resources to fix these problems.

Wayfinding, (Directional Signage): The City is addressing a wayfinding campaign and currently identifying a location for a monument sign for the entrance to the City.

Party houses: We continue to have houses that are rented on a short-term basis as “Party Houses,” I have been working actively with the SSPD and local residences to put a stop to this. I have supported an ordinance that would provide stricter codes and harsher punishments.

2) How would you encourage more housing diversity and affordability in Sandy Springs, especially for city workers and others who can’t afford to live where they work?

When the city began accumulating houses on Hammond Drive for future widening of that road, I supported making these house available for our first responders at a reduced price. Currently several of these houses are being occupied by police and firefighters.

There is not much new development in the south of the city, but I’ve encouraged and continue to encourage that any new development include workforce housing.

I am NOT a developer. I do not encourage the building of new apartments, actually I oppose them. However I do encourage the redevelopment of existing, older, rundown properties.

3) How would you encourage redevelopment in Sandy Springs, such as in the city’s North End, while balancing issues of displacement for lower-income residents?

The City has authorized the study of redevelopment of old, rundown shopping centers. This would include both residential, commercial and recreational uses. Currently, there are end-users who are evaluating redevelopment of these properties.

4) How would you work to improve equity and diversity in Sandy Springs?

All men, and woman, are created equal! We learned that in the Declaration of Independence. Nowhere is this more practiced that in the City of Sandy Springs. We are all brothers and sisters and partners with each other. We will continue to work together for the benefit of all.

5) If city finances were to decline, would you consider a tax hike or would you rather cut city services and programs?

We have had a decline in city finances during the current pandemic. We have reacted to this decline by cutting back on minor services and expenses. When Eva and I wrote the original City Charter, we intentionally put in a provision that the tax rate in the City could not be raised without a citywide referendum. Last year, we cut enough out of the city budget that the city ended the year with a $40 million surplus.

We do not raise taxes. We live within our means!