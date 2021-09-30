Alex Wan

Candidate for Atlanta City Council District 6

Website: www.alexwanforatlanta.com

What immediate actions can city council take to aid in curbing the violent crime occurring in Atlanta?

• Address public safety recruitment, retention, and morale so that we can establish a sufficiently staffed department

• Invest in technology (video cameras, sensors, etc.) to help solve crimes

• Expand arrest diversion strategies to help address underlying causes leading to

criminal acts

• Commit funding for training reform to rebuild relationship between law

enforcement and citizen and to strengthen community engagement in fighting

crime

• Support awareness campaigns to reduce the number of weapons stolen from

cars



Will you make affordable housing a priority of your term on the council, and what actions need to be taking to insure meeting the goal of 20,000 affordable homes by 2026?

Yes.

• Secure sustainable funding source to invest in building and preserving affordable

units, as well as helping residents stay in their homes

• Identify city‐owned land to contribute to affordable housing developments

• Aggressively pursue and compete for housing tax credit projects

• Continue requiring and monitor affordable unit requirements when any public

funds are provided in a project

• Explore strategic inclusionary zoning applications where appropriate



Will transit on the Atlanta BeltLine corridor be a top priority and how will you work to fast‐track it?

Yes.

• Push stakeholders (city, state, federal) to accelerate BeltLine right‐of‐way

acquisition, both in the Northwest section of the BeltLine and the various “pinch

points” along the corridors

• Engage MARTA to revisit the current proposed project list and delivery schedule

• Vet and appoint City of Atlanta MARTA board members that share this priority

• Leverage the relationships of our city leaders and our US Senators to secure gap

funding from the federal government

What can the council do prioritize combating climate change?

• Continue aggressively pursuing the milestones set forth in the city’s 100% Clean Energy plan, and adequately fund supporting initiatives

• Prioritize expansion of facilities that support alternate transportation modes (bike lanes, pedestrian options, transit, etc.)

• Increase investments in education and programs around recycling and greenspace, including protecting the tree canopy



What are three issues specifically affecting your district that you plan to address while on council?

• Reforming and strengthening public safety and reducing crime

• Improving our city infrastructure (get Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST projects back

on track!)

• Improving on the delivery of basic, core city services