Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Candidate for Atlanta City Council Post 1 At-Large

Website: www.brooksforatl.com

1) What immediate actions can the City Council take to aid in curbing the violent crime occurring in Atlanta?

Once I am elected to City Council, I will propose the following immediate actions, to work in conjunction with a plan for the medium- and long-term success of our city:

Implement conflict resolution training and workshops at local middle schools, high schools, and colleges. Teaching our young people better conflict management skills will help them confront even volatile life situations in a non- violent, assertive manner. I would also mandate conflict resolution for all citizens who are under probation or diversion supervision programs;

Increase police presence in areas of nightlife. This will help deter violent episodes, keep our communities safer, and provide faster response times in dense areas;

Implement legislation to require gun owners to secure their firearms in locked glove compartments or trunks when the owners are not in the vehicle;

Add police substations in Buckhead to decrease response time and increase police presence for deterrence and prevention as well; and

Modify zoning regulations and permits concerning alcohol sales after 2 a.m. This will curb late-night violent episodes and will not notably decrease business revenue.

2) Will you make affordable housing a priority of your term on the council, and what actions need to be taken to insure meeting the goal of 20,000 affordable homes by 2026?

Affordable housing is an urgent priority in Atlanta. To reach a goal of 26,000 affordable homes by 2026, I would:

Change zoning to allow for multifamily standalone homes;

Lower requirements for certain types of infrastructure (e.g. extra parking) around these homes;

Increase staffing in the permitting department to streamline the permitting process;

Audit current and existing permits and developments to ensure compliance with plans and requirements; and

Offer municipally-owned land to developers who commit to building affordable housing at 50-80% AMI.

3) Will transit on the Atlanta BeltLine corridor be a top priority and how will you work to fast-track it?

Yes, transit is a top priority. I would respond to the transportation needs of our city in a manner that makes usage of the Beltline more inclusive and accessible to residents across the city.

Increasing funding for Marta so that we can fast-track and streamline our transit improvements.

4) What can the council do to prioritize combating climate change?

When elected to City Council, I will advocate for pragmatic measures to combat climate change, such as:

Maintaining green space, not destroying it for the proposed police training facility in southeast Atlanta, which would be more than 2.5 times the size of Grant Park, twice the size of Piedmont Park, and more than 2.5 times the size of Atlantic Station;

Incentivizing the use and purchase of electric vehicles by putting more electric vehicle charging stations and parking throughout the city;

Mandating the use of low-emission building materials for new construction;

Incentivizing solar power options on residential proper ties;

Incentivizing multi-unit developments, which offer a reduced footprint and increased sustainability.

5) What are three issues specifically affecting your district that you plan to address while on council?

Three issues affecting my district and the city as a whole are affordability, responsiveness, and improved public safety. We will normalize these areas, among others, and bring real change to Atlanta.