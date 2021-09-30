After being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Brookhaven event called “Paint the Park” will be held in person this October.

The event will take place at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to a press release.

The city invites artists of all ages and skill levels to come to the park and paint together. Art supplies and paper are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so artists are invited to bring their own easels, canvases, and other supplies as well.

“I’m so excited that Paint the Park returns home to Blackburn Park this year,” said District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones in the press release. “This annual event not only illustrates the importance of art in our community, but it continues to showcase the amazing creativity and talent of our residents.”

The city will display completed art pieces in the park throughout the afternoon. Judges will give prizes to artists as well, with awards given out for age groups 0-7, 8-13, and 14 and older.