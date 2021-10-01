Ponce City Market will be home to Artists & Fleas, a weekend marketplace that already has outposts at Chelsea Market in New York City, Venice Beach in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area.

The market will open Oct. 2 and continue every Saturday through Dec. 18 (plus two Sundays: Dec. 13 and Dec. 19) The Shed along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail.

There will be 30 local vendors featured – from new emerging talent to established small businesses of designers, makers and creatives. Vendors will include Barkuterie Boards, Becalia Botanicals, Kalua Rae, Multiplicity, Peppajar LLC, Ruth Nathan’s, Sandy Chique, Supernatural Goods and more.

Local creatives can visit this link here to apply to become a market merchant.

“We’ve wanted to be a part of the Ponce City Market community for a long time and the response from the community of makers, creators and vintage collectors has been nothing short of amazing – we can’t wait to be a part of this dynamic and vibrant place this fall and holiday season,” said Artists & Fleas co-founder Ronen Glimer.

Glimer said vendor applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, but noted some of the vendors will stay for the entire season.

Born and bred into a family involved in the art and antiques business, Glimer co-founded Artists & Fleas with Amy Abrams back in 2003.

“I have long believed that selling your own work can be difficult and intimidating if you don’t have support of your community,” he said, noting that interacting between artists and buyers is imperative to creatives. “Artists and vendors get to see someone light up when they touch, feel, or try something on.”

For more, visit artistsandfleas.com/atlanta.