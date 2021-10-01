Botica will come to Phipps Plaza as part of its major expansion, which includes a new office building, hotel, fitness club and food hall.

Botica, a Mexican and Spanish restaurant, is set to open a new location at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza mall.

The more than 4,600-square-foot restaurant will come to Phipps as part of its major expansion. The upscale mall is adding a new office building, hotel, fitness club and food hall.

Botica will also boast a 1,500-square-foot covered patio at Phipps. The restaurant is expected to open in fall 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Botica included as part of Phipps Plaza’s expansion plans, along with Alon’s Bakery and the NOBU hotel and restaurant,” Mimmo Alboumeh, chef and owner of Silver Fork Restaurants, said in an announcement. “We were, and still are, looking for Botica locations two and three, and today we sealed the opportunity with Phipps to serve our neighbors in the north Buckhead and Brookhaven areas.”



Botica opened in south Buckhead in January 2021 and quickly earned recognition, including being named a “Best New Business” by the Buckhead Business Association. The original location is at 1820 Peachtree Road.

Chef Alboumeh grew up in Lebanon, Italy and Spain. He began his culinary career in Mexican restaurants more than 20 years ago, including more than a decade as owner and chef of Red Pepper Taqueria.

The Botica menu includes street-style tacos and in-house smoked meats. It also offers a Saturday and Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas.