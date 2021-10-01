After missing two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookhaven expects to hold the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival at Blackburn Park on March 26-27.

During its Sept. 28 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council approved an ordinance to increase the available budget in the City Marquee Events Department by $100,000 in support of the Cherry Blossom Festival. The city canceled its music and arts festival in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

In place of the 2021 festival, the city held a Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party as a way to celebrate the city’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically those in the food and music industries. City spokesperson Burke Brennan said this year’s festival drew a crowd of about 34,000 for its two-day run.

According to the ordinance, the overall 2021 budget for planning the 2022 festival will be $156,000. During the meeting, Mayor John Ernst thanked staff for their work.

“Thank you guys for doing this, so we can get bands signed early,” he said. “So we can get more sponsors early.”