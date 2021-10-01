The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will share the concept plans for two new parks during a pop-up event on Oct. 2.

The event will take place at the former Austin Elementary School site at 5435 Roberts Drive, which will be the location for one of the new parks. Residents are invited to drop by anytime from 9:30 a.m. to noon to review the concept plans for the parks, according to a press release.

The pop-up event will feature concepts for both the upcoming park at the Austin site and the one at Vermack Road, but will focus on the Roberts Drive location, which spans about 10 acres. Based on survey results, social media comments, and additional public input, the city says the most requested amenities for the old Austin site are sports fields, a splash pad, basketball courts, trails, and picnic areas.

“This open-air open house is a great opportunity to picture the future park and provide additional input,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in the press release. “You’ll be able to take what’s on paper and see how it all fits in the space.”

Residents will also be able to look at concept plans for the recent city-purchased property at 4809/4819 Vermack Road. The property on Vermack Road spans about nine acres and includes a wooded area. The plans for the property are based on surveys, social media, and other public input methods, according to the press release.