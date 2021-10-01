This is the fourth issue of Reporter Newspapers I’ve produced since joining as editor.

It’s been amazing to connect with the community, and I’ve especially enjoyed hearing from many of you through email.

One of the most heartwarming letters I received was from Liam Wood, who said he was a Boy Scout working on his communications merit badge.

“One of the requirements is to email a news editor about an issue that is important to me,” Wood wrote. For him, that issue was Buckhead Baseball, a place he said you can make friends for life.

“But over the years, the area around it has become run down,” Wood wrote. “There is crime happening, there is a lot of trash, and there are many speeding cars on Pharr Road. I think that there should be some more security around that area to keep Buckhead Baseball a safe place for kids.”

A notable cause, for sure.

I got a chuckle when I recently received an email with the subject line “Editing the Editor.” That’s right Peter Cornelis, retired editor for CNN International, caught a typo in one of my newsletters. Thank you, Mr. Cornelis, for bringing that to my attention and for your thoughtful closing line as he thanked us for “helping keep local journalism alive.”

Other readers have shared interesting perspectives with us.

A Buckhead resident of 73 years, Al Goodgame, wrote in response to recent articles we published about an effort brewing for Buckhead to break off and form its own city.

“I am a retired landscape architect, land planner and history buff,” he wrote. “I know that embalming cities does not work. They must evolve over time as they become functionally obsolete and must regenerate themselves.”

Goodgame went on to talk about how Buckhead needs to adapt to its changing population, not secede, sharing his knowledge of how other areas of Atlanta had evolved over the years. It was neat to hear his recollection of the city’s history.

Robert Laurence Lindberg wrote to us with concern about the rising number of homeless people in Sandy Springs.

“What can we do to help them?” Lindberg asked.

I really appreciated this note, and we are looking into more stories about the unhoused population and what resources are available in the community.

I share these letters because I really feel that they make our publication stronger. Thank you for writing. I’m here to listen.