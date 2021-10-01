Auburn University will provide instructors for college courses at urban learning centers in north and south Fulton in partnership with Fulton County Schools.

Superintendent of Schools Mike Looney told the Fulton School Board at its Sept. 30 meeting that he could confirm the partnership. He said they still need to work out the details of the program with the university in Alabama.

“Students that would typically have to pay out-of-state tuition are only going to have to pay in-state tuition,” he said.

For some students who might think college is out of reach, the program provides an opportunity.

“Students that qualify for free or reduced lunch will be eligible for free tuition to Auburn University for up to 24 hours,” Looney said.

He said it may exist but he didn’t know of another school system that partnered with an out-of-state university, particularly one renowned for STEM, architectural engineering and education.

“I think this is going to be something for us to be very proud of. And I’m excited to announce that our students from across Fulton County are going to be eligible for this program,” he said.

Officials from the city of Alpharetta and board members including Katie Reeves helped make this happen, Looney said.