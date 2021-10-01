In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page.

Editor’s Note

This week, we held a Sandy Springs Candidate Forum in partnership with the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber, WABE and Atlanta Civic Circle. Among the topics, the Sandy Springs mayoral candidates discussed vaccines, and the city council talked about affordable housing and diversity.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 5, we will host a Brookhaven Candidate Forum in partnership with the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce. Register for the virtual event here.

We’ve also created Election Guides for each of the communities we serve:

Also, in our October issues, I write about letters I’ve received from the community. It’s been amazing to connect with many of you. Have a great weekend!

TOP STORY

Where to see fall leaves

Maybe it’s time for a road trip. Leaves are expected peak a little earlier than usual in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, and the middle of October should offer a showy display in North Georgia. Read more.

DINING

Botica to open new location at Phipps Plaza

Botica, a Mexican and Spanish restaurant, is set to open a new location at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza mall. Read more.

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Five pop-up food venues in Atlanta

Sam Flemming is a former social media entrepreneur, a world traveler and lover of food. He launched a platform to showcase pop-up food events across the city. Flemming shares his top 5 venues for pop-ups, including a brewery in Sandy Springs. Read more.

Here are other top stories from the week:



Atlanta radio’s wild days

Transform 285/400 to affect Dunwoody traffic

Sandy Springs to hold info meetings for TSPLOST vote

State senators support Buckhead cityhood effort

Dunwoody Village buffer dispute settled by rezoning

‘Paint the Park’ to return to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park